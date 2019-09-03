Suspect accused of stealing truck in Winneshiek County arrested

A man has been arrested after authorities say he stole a truck from northern Winneshiek County.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said Michael Brink, 20, of Boone, Iowa, stole a white Chevrolet S10 pickup truck from a residence on Aug. 17.

Following an investigation, deputies issued a warrant for Brink. He was eventually arrested in Boone County before deputies brought him to Winneshiek County.

Brink faces theft and burglary charges, according to the sheriff's office.