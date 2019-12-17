Suspect accused of stealing, painting truck before crashing in Cedar Rapids also charged with breaking into storage units

A man who is accused of stealing a truck, painting it back and putting stolen plates on it is now charged with breaking into storage units in Cedar Rapids.

On Nov. 30, police said someone broke into storage units at Hilltop Storage on 16th Avenue SW. Using security video footage, authorities identified the suspect as Austin Jackson.

Police said Jackson, 28, is accused of breaking into the garages using bolt cutters.

At the Linn County jail, Jackson allegedly admitted to investigators that he broke into the garages. He was charged with breaking into three storage units and being in possession of burglary tools.

Jackson had already been in the Linn County jail on several charges stemming from an incident on Dec. 11 in which he reportedly led authorities on a chase in a truck stolen from Cassill Motors. After he stole the truck, he painted it black and attached stolen license plates.

Once officers pulled him over, they found a replica firearm along with several stolen debit and credit cards among other items. Jackson was charged with several traffic, drug and theft charges.

