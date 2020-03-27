Suspect accused of shooting, killing man at Cedar Rapids Kum & Go arrested in Illinois

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said a man accused of shooting and killing a man at a gas station has been arrested in another state.

The shooting happened on Oct. 30, 2019, at the Kum & Go at 1st Avenue NE and 32nd Street. Officers found Reginald Ward, 27, of Moline, Illinois, suffering with a gunshot wound. He died the next day at the hospital.

On March 26, authorities arrested Todd Ricky Jenkins, 24, at a hotel in Aurora, Illinois. According to a press release, he tried to escape through a window on the hotel's second floor before officials arrested him. Officers took him to the Kane County Jail then to Kendall County Jail for charges in the jurisdiction.

Cedar Rapids police said Jenkins will eventually be extradited to Linn County for charges including first-degree murder.

A criminal complaint from the Linn County Attorney's office shows Jenkins drove from Davenport to Cedar Rapids with a loaded gun. When he got to Cedar Rapids, he waited outside of his ex-girlfriend's apartment to confront Ward.

When Ward exited the apartment, he and Jenkins got into a road rage incident. The vehicles eventually stopped at the Kum & Go. That's when Jenkins shot Ward.

After the shooting, police said Jenkins fled back to the Quad Cities.

Witnesses and surveillance helped identify Jenkins as the suspect, police said.