Suspect accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts wants delay in trial

The man accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts is asking the state Supreme Court for a delay in his trial.

Attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera want the court to review a judge's decision to deny his evidence suppression request. The request involves unidentified fingerprints and blood found at one of the crime scenes.

Bahena Rivera's attorneys want time to depose new witnesses called by the state, including Tibbetts' boyfriend.

Investigators say Bahena Rivera killed Tibbetts while she was out running in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, in July 2018. They say he led them to her body about a month later in Poweshiek County.

Rivera's trial is scheduled to begin February 4, 2020, Woodbury County District Court in Sioux City.

In March and August, Bahena Rivera's attorneys filed to suppress evidence including some of his statements and physical evidence, arguing his Miranda Rights were violated.

A judge ruled in favor of prosecutors, except on one part of testimonial evidence which can't be used from a six-hour window when authorities first improperly, and then properly read him his Miranda Rights.