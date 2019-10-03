Hearing continued for man accused of assaulting, killing Fort Dodge pastor

An initial court appearance for the man accused of killing a pastor outside of a church in Fort Dodge has been continued.

Joshua Pendleton, 36, appeared Thursday morning from the Webster County jail. He's charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

KCCI reports Pendleton appeared to become agitated and had an outburst in the video conference room. He asked to speak to his attorney as jail staff took him out of the room. That delayed the court hearing which has been continued until Friday.

Pendleton is accused in the death of Allen Henderson, the senior pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, police said they received reports of the pastor unresponsive near the church. First responders performed CPR on him. They later took him to the hospital where he later died.

Police say it appeared he suffered bodily injuries consistent with an assault.