Suspect accused of damaging Manchester cemetery believed to be in custody

Manchester police believe Malachi Montes is connected to recent vandalism at Oakland Cemetery. (Courtesy image)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 5:19 AM, Aug 27, 2019

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Manchester police arrested a man they believe is connected to recent vandalism at Oakland Cemetery.

Radio partner KMCH reports police arrested 26-year-old Malachi Montes on Sunday and has a first-degree criminal mischief felony charge.

Montes is currently in the Delaware County jail on unrelated charges.

Police believe the vandalism happened in the evening on Aug. 16. Photos show more than 29 headstones knocked down, causing many of them to break.

Police said it caused a damage of $24,000.

Someone allegedly gave officers information that Montes left a home near the vandalism sight around 4 a.m. the following morning.

Police are looking for those responsible for vandalizing a cemetery in Leon in southern Iowa. (Courtesy: KCCI)
Photos from KMCH Radio show broken and damaged headstones at Oakland Cemetery in Manchester.
Photos from KMCH Radio show broken and damaged headstones at Oakland Cemetery in Manchester. (KMCH)
 