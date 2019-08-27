Suspect accused of damaging Manchester cemetery believed to be in custody

Manchester police arrested a man they believe is connected to recent vandalism at Oakland Cemetery.

Radio partner KMCH reports police arrested 26-year-old Malachi Montes on Sunday and has a first-degree criminal mischief felony charge.

Montes is currently in the Delaware County jail on unrelated charges.

Police believe the vandalism happened in the evening on Aug. 16. Photos show more than 29 headstones knocked down, causing many of them to break.

Police said it caused a damage of $24,000.

Someone allegedly gave officers information that Montes left a home near the vandalism sight around 4 a.m. the following morning.