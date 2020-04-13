"Survival training" program teaches nonprofits how to best use resources

Throughout the pandemic, the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has been offering some non-profit groups grants related to providing essential support to the people they serve.

The Creative Adventure Lab in Dubuque is offering nonprofits "survival training" to teach them how to best use their resources to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo date: Monday, April 13, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

They're working with the Creative Adventure Lab to ensure nonprofits are trying to be as efficient with resources as possible. The so-called survival training program helps these organizations look at their budgets and operations.

Jenna Manders, the foundation's director of strategic relations, said that, without these services and programs, plenty of people would be left without help.

"We don't know when it's going to end. We don't know if we're going to be feeding people through the end of April, through the end of May, through the end of summer," Manders said. "Once people are back at work, kind of what do those needs still look like in the brain health arena. Really there's so many needs and we're just scratching the surface right now."

The foundation has exceeded its donations as of now and is using programs like this to make sure nonprofits can serve the community for as long as possible.