Survey says biggest issue in high school sports is aggressive parents

The biggest issue facing high school sports across the nation today is aggressive parents and unruly adults, according to a survey from 2,000 high school athletic directors across the country.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association says that's part of the reason why it has trouble finding enough officials for games.

The association says it's seeing record lows in baseball, football, track & field, and wrestling.

“It's hard to find officials, and sometimes you're trying to get people signed up two or three years ahead of time,” said Linn-Mar High School Athletic Director David Brown.

Chris Oberbroeckling first began as an umpire when he was just 15, living in Dyersville.

“Baseball has always been a big part of my life,” he said, even graduating the same high school the same year Field of Dreams was filmed.

He’s been a referee for high school basketball, and an umpire for both college and high school baseball for more than 30 years.

It's a big-time commitment for him.

“I’m only working a couple nights a week now, I used to work five to six nights a week,” said Oberbroeckling. “If it's a doubleheader, it could be anywhere from three to five hours.”

It can be a tough job, especially when dealing with aggressive parents.

The IHSAA says 60 percent of new officials in the 2016 school year did not return for the next year and said 'unruly parents' were one of the major reasons why.

“It’s definitely something that's stressful to deal with, I mean whenever you have to approach another adult and talk about how they're acting, that's not an easy thing to do,” Brown said. “The large majority of people that come to our contests are good, and they're there to enjoy it, and they walk away understanding that it's a high school sport.”

“It's all about the kids, and there's so many lifelong lessons to be learned from sports,” said Brown.

Another part of the reason for the officials shortage is that many are getting older, and not as many people are there to fill their spots.

“The number of younger officials that are getting into it, and wanting to do it full time in the season that they're a part of is harder to find, most of our officials are in the 40 to 50-year-old range,” said Brown.

Brown says they don't face a lot of issues booking officials for games in the metro area.

But says it gets tough for districts in rural areas, and sometimes, they're forced to cancel sporting events.

