Surveillance video, K9 lead to burglary suspect arrest

Surveillance video and a police K9 led to the arrest of a man wanted on two warrants.

Cedar Rapids Police responded to a call for an active burglary in the 700 block of 41st Avenue Drive southwest around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers were looking for someone who had been trying to break into a shed, but they found no one.

Police looked at surveillance video which showed a man with a large knife hanging from his back waistband run away as they arrived on scene.

Around 1 a.m. officers used a police K9 to track the suspect to a small ravine in nearby woods. The K9 held the suspect there until officers arrested the man.

Officers took him to the hospital for treatment of his dog bites before going to the Linn County Jail.

Now, 35 year old Andre Davis faces several charges including interference with official acts, carrying weapons, revocation of probation and warrants for being absent from custody at the Lary A. Nelson Residential Center.