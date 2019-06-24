Surveillance camera catches woman in Iowa City stealing pig statue

The owner of the Chop House Restaurant in downtown Iowa City wants his pig statue back.

Owner George Etre said surveillance cameras shot video of a woman taking the statue, nicknamed "Choppy," early Saturday morning.

The video shows the woman getting out of a silver hatchback, hesitating, and then grabbing the pig and putting it into her car.

"Ideal scenario is we come out tomorrow and Choppy is back, and everyone moves on with our lives," Etre said.

Etre said if the thief returns the pig, he will not file a police report. Otherwise, he said he will make that report in the coming days.