Surfer attacked by shark calls rescue a "Christmas miracle"

The surfer attacked by a shark off the coast of Southern California says he's grateful to be alive and calls the rescue a "Christmas miracle."

In this Saturday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2019, video image released by the U.S. Coast Guard shows a man, wearing a full-body wetsuit, being hoisted up from the boat into the helicopter near Santa Rosa Island, one of the Channel Islands in Southern California. A shark reportedly bit a surfer Saturday afternoon in a "truly terrifying situation," the Coast Guard said. The 37-year-old man had been surfing near Santa Rosa Island, one of the Channel Islands, during the attack, according to a news release. (U.S. Coast Guard Los Angeles via AP)

Adam Coons told ABC News that he was surfing near Santa Rosa Island, one of the Channel Islands, on Saturday afternoon when the shark suddenly emerged and bit him.

A friend of his pulled him onto a boat and applied a tourniquet before a Coast Guard helicopter flew the 37-year-old to safety.

Coons says he is expected to make a full recovery alongside the stuffed shark toys friends gave him in the hospital.