Supreme Court won't delay removal of animals from Cricket Hollow Zoo

The Iowa Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request to delay the removal of bears, mountain lions and hundreds of other animals from an eastern Iowa roadside zoo.

A ruling by a district court judge on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2019, said that Cricket Hollow Zoo near Manchester is a nuisance and that animals contained there must be placed in accredited places. Photo: Feb. 11, 2016 (Dave Franzman/KCRG)

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports the court denied a request from zoo owners Pam and Tom Sellner to delay removal of the animals while they appeal a judge's ruling last week that the zoo is a nuisance.

The judge said the animals must be placed at accredited sanctuaries or zoos.

Attorney Jessica Blome said the supreme court's decision effectively guarantees all the roughly 300 animals will be removed from the Cricket Hollow Animal Park, near Manchester.