Supreme Court rules against family of Mexican teen slain at border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is ruling 5-4 to close the courthouse door on the parents of a Mexican teenager who was shot dead over the border by an American agent.

The court’s five conservative justices ruled Tuesday that the parents could not sue Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa Jr., who killed their unarmed 15-year-old son in 2010.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that the case is tragic, but that strong border security and international relations issues led to the ruling against the teen’s parents.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her three liberal colleagues dissented.

Supreme Court upholds Arizona death sentence

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for an Arizona inmate who was convicted of killing two people in home burglaries nearly 30 years ago.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the court’s conservative justices, rejected the arguments of inmate James Erin McKinney that he deserved a new sentencing hearing so that a jury can decide whether he should face death or life in prison.

He was first sentenced to death by a judge.

The court’s four liberal justices dissented.

