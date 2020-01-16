Suppression hearings continue for man accused of killing Michelle Martinko

The man accused of murder in a car from 40 years ago in Cedar Rapids will be back in court. Thursday marked the second day of suppression hearings for Jerry Burns.

Jerry Burns, of Manchester (Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)

Burns is accused of stabbing and killing high school student Michelle Martinko while she was out for a night of shopping.

Thursday's hearing will be the first time the defense can call and cross-examine witnesses. Last week's meeting was cut short before they had that chance.

The defense team for Jerry Burns argued the court should throw out key DNA evidence in Burns' trial. They say because there was no warrant to get his DNA, investigators shouldn't be able to use it.

Investigators explained Friday their strategy in getting Burns' DNA and said their methods did not require a warrant. Law enforcement followed Burns to a Pizza Ranch in Manchester, sat at the booth next to his, and waited for him to finish eating and leave. When Burns drove out of the restaurant's parking lot, investigators took the straw he was using off the table and submitted it to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.

Law enforcement said Friday that, because Burns disposed of that straw, leaving it on the table for the restaurant to clean up, it was not something that was considered a personal belonging of Burns.

But after last week's meeting was cut short due to scheduling conflicts, the defense on Thursday will have the chance to ask questions to investigators, as well.