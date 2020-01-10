Suppression hearing for man accused of killing Michelle Martinko set for Friday

A suppression hearing is set for the man accused of killing a Cedar Rapids teen 40 years ago. He wants the DNA evidence, which led to his arrest, thrown out.

Jerry Burns, 65, of Manchester, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. His trial is set to start next month in Scott County.

Burns is accused of killing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in 1979. Investigators say he stabbed her in her parents' car in the Westdale Mall parking lot.

Prosecutors say Burns' blood was in the car, but last month, Burns' attorney filed a motion to exclude that DNA evidence. The motion says police didn't have a warrant to seize it.

Friday's hearing starts at 10 a.m. at the Linn County Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.