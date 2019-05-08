Supervisors lay out priorities in State of the County address

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker laid out the supervisors' vision for the future during the annual State of the County Luncheon Wednesday.

Walker said they would like to see a Fair Chance Hiring campaign for area employers, a plan to address food insecurity in the county, and a way to make college achievable for people who might not be able to afford it. He didn't give many details on how the supervisors would make these things happen.

He also highlighted some of what he calls accomplishments of Linn County including excellent fiscal health, a Mental Health Access Center that will open in the near future and divert people from jail and Emergency Rooms, and the Safe Equitable and Thriving Communities or SET Task Force which is evaluating youth violence and tries to prevent it in the future.

