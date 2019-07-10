Superb Thursday coming our way

Drier and more comfortable air continues to move south across the state. Dew points are dropping with the upper 50s and low 60s expected for Thursday. This will give us a very comfortable day that you need to take advantage of and enjoy. The heat starts to build already on Friday. Highs rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s and stay hot next week. With moisture being starved from a tropical system to the south, we are in a generally dry pattern. Have a great night!