CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- We can say goodbye to the mugginess of midweek. Dew points drop as we approach the end of the work week as we continue to dry things out. It looks like we will remain mainly rain free through Saturday. Light showers are possible on Sunday with somewhat cooler weather ahead for next week. Highs fall from near 80 the next several days to the middle 70s. Have a great night!
Super weather ahead
