Sunshine returns today

Plan on a dry and quiet day as sunshine returns. The wind will remain light as well and it should be pretty pleasant with highs into the lower 30s.

Tonight, the sky largely remains clear with temperatures dropping well down into the teens. Some single-digit lows may also occur, especially in rural areas.

That wedge of dry air that kept the mid-week system to our south will continue to play a role going into tomorrow. Plan on most of the flurries to stay away from us to the west or southwest.

This weekend, Saturday continues to look dry and quiet with highs well into the 20s. Late Saturday night into Sunday, our next system arrives from the northwest and may spread a rain/snow mix over portions of our area, especially the northern half. We'll keep an eye on it as it comes closer.