CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Clouds, clouds and more clouds kept us cool on Monday. The luck of the Irish is with us on Tuesday bringing sunshine to the state. Highs jump into the upper 40s. Wednesday and Thursday will be wet as showers and storms move in. Friday finds us seeing colder weather move along with strong wind and some flurries or a little light snow. At this point, a cool weekend with quiet conditions is in store. Have a good night.
Sunshine is ahead for St. Patrick's Day
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Mon 4:06 PM, Mar 16, 2020