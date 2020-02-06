Sunshine for now, next storm system arrives Sunday

Full sunshine is in place this afternoon. Since the wind will be light, it'll feel pretty decent as highs climb to around 30. Clouds gradually return tonight and may squeeze out scattered flurries tomorrow afternoon through early tomorrow night. Highs again reach to about 30 on Friday.

The weekend starts with quiet weather, as we'll have partial sunshine and highs in the 20s on Saturday. A storm system affects the state Sunday, with the brunt getting northern Iowa. Wet snow with some accumulation is possible there, while a chance of a rain/snow mix exists over southern Iowa. A shift in the track would affect who gets what, so stay updated.

Highs remain in the 30s after that, followed by another rain/snow chance starting Wednesday.