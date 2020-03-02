CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Overall this week looks quiet and comfortable. Overnight a partly cloudy sky gives way to more sunshine on Tuesday. This is, however, accomp0ained by stronger winds from the WNW. Look for gusts to approach 35 mph. Tuesday night a slight chance remains for a rain/snow shower. Wednesday the sky quickly turns mostly sunny. Mild conditions remain in place through the end of the week with highs near 50. Have a great night!
Sunshine comes back with stronger wind
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Mon 4:06 PM, Mar 02, 2020