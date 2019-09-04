Sunshine and less humidity ahead

Plan on wonderful early September weather today with highs into the mid-70s. Humidity will be much lower, too!

Our weather remains pretty uneventful thanks to high pressure and you can plan on dry and quiet conditions tomorrow and Friday as well. Much of Saturday should go the same way, though we may see a few more clouds build later in the day ahead of our next system.

That system looks to bring a rain opportunity Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this time, amounts look pretty light overall as only showers are expected.

Next week, a warming trend is likely along with more active weather and higher humidity.