Sunshine Thursday afternoon, flurries possible late Thursday night

The last couple days of the workweek will end with weather that's typical of late February. A mostly sunny sky is in place this afternoon with highs generally in the lower to middle 30s. Clouds pick up again tonight and may bring a handful of flurries late. Friday starts with clouds, but those should gradually decrease in the afternoon as highs again reach the lower 30s.

The weekend looks phenomenal. Highs reach the lower 50s Saturday and around 60 Sunday, although snow-covered areas in northern Iowa are going to be a bit cooler. We're back in the 40s next week.

A couple weather systems may bring a rain shower on Monday and a rain/snow mix Wednesday, but it's possible both of those may trend farther south away from us like so many systems have done this season.