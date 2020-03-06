Sunny today, wonderful weekend still on track

After some fierce wind yesterday, this will not be the case today. It'll still be a bit breezy yet this morning, though. Plan on sunny sky with highs generally in the low-mid 40s.

The weekend is still looking great as highs approach 60 in many areas tomorrow with mid-60s likely by Sunday. The south wind returns, too, with gusts to 30-35 mph possible.

Our next best chance of precipitation comes in the form of rain on Monday. At this time, a quarter to half inch of rain is suggested from this system. Given such dry conditions leading into this, the rivers should be able to take it just fine.

Next week, highs look to mainly stay in the 40s with several opportunities for additional rain.

