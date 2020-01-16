Sunny break won't last; snow, sleet, and wind hit Friday into Saturday

We're in a break before our next winter storm. Even with sunshine, highs will stay in the upper single digits to lower teens as wind chills hover near zero. Clouds increase tonight.

Snow becomes likely tomorrow, mainly after noon, and picks up through the afternoon into the evening. As warmer air moves in aloft, snow will turn to a wintry mix - probably sleet - from the south. This will start by about 6 p.m. in southern Iowa and reach somewhere between Highway 30 and Highway 20 by 9 p.m. North of there, snow stays as snow. As the system moves away early Saturday, another bout of snow falls but there won't be much additional accumulation.

Snowfall of 2-4" is likely south of Highway 20, with 4-7" near and north of there. Exact accumulations will partly depend on when and where the changeover to a wintry mix happens.

Strong northwest winds kick in Saturday, sometimes gusting over 40, causing blowing snow in northern Iowa and plummeting temperatures for everyone.