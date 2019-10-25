Sunny and wonderful today

Plan on a wonderful Friday with sunny sky and highs in the lower 50s. With all the dry air around, a few spots could jump to the mid-50s. Once again, the wind will remain light.

Enjoy this weekend as our weather continues to look nice with eastern Iowa getting split between a large system to our east and another to our west. Our far eastern counties could get clipped by rain Saturday night, but this looks more like a Quad Cities and east situation.

Next week, a cold air surge is still on track with several fronts pushing through. Each front will be capable of precipitation with both rain and snow possible. That's the big picture, along with the consistent message of a cold Halloween. The fine details can't be determined with any confidence yet, but we'll be watching it going into next week.