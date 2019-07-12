Sunny and warmer today, turning more humid

Plan on a sunny Friday with highs up around 90 in many areas. Dew points will lag behind somewhat, but you'll probably notice the humidity a bit more toward the afternoon hours and especially this evening.

There's a front in the area later tonight into Saturday morning that may kick out an isolated shower or storm, mainly over northeast portions of our area. The heating of the day could also flare up a few storms. Any rain amounts look light with storm coverage very isolated and disorganized at this time.

For the vast majority of us, this is a hot, dry pattern for the next week or more as highs stay in the 90s. While daily heat may not look intense by the numbers, the compound effects on the body over time may wear you down, especially next week. Consider pushing some of the more strenuous outdoor jobs to the morning hours vs the afternoon to avoid the hot temperatures, or at least lessen the impact.