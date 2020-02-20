Sunny and cold today, weekend warmup still likely!

Plan on a sunny and cold Thursday. The morning will start with wind chills below zero but quickly improve throughout the day. Plan on highs into the teens north and low-mid 20s farther south.

Tomorrow, the warmup starts with breezy southwest winds and highs in the 30s north to 40s south. The mildest air is still focused on the weekend as highs surge well into the 40s both days. 50s still look possible over the southern half as well.

Looking ahead to next week, a rain/snow mix may occur as early as Sunday night over southern Iowa, then lift northeast into Monday morning. Additional snow is possible both Tuesday and Wednesday.