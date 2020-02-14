Sunny and cold today, warmer this weekend

Plan on a cold Valentine's Day all across the area. We're starting the day below zero in all areas, however, temperatures in the teens are not far away. With sunny sky likely, temperatures should warm to the upper teens later today with lower 20s possible over our south zone.

Our weekend weather continues to look good with a strong warm front arriving tomorrow morning. While this front might squeeze out a few flurries, the bigger weather story will be the return of much warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s look likely for most. On Sunday, it's possible our south zone may warm substantially into the 40s, but much of this will depend on sunshine. Either way, much warmer than we have now!

Early next week, look for a rain/snow mix on Monday and Monday night. While too early for much detail, the trend continues to point to a system with potential wintry impacts, especially over the north half.