Sunny and cold today, snow arrives Friday

Plan on a sunny and cold day with wind chills well below zero this morning. Highs will generally range from the upper single digits north to upper teens farther south.

This Arctic air will set us up for tomorrow's system which looks to start in the late morning hours as mainly snow. The snow will continue Friday afternoon and may be moderate to heavy at times. This batch of snow may very well represent a good share of accumulation as a wintry mix will arrive during the evening for areas south of Highway 20 mainly. This scenario of snow, then wintry mix, then back to snow for a short time obviously complicates amounts, however, we are staying consistent with a 2-4" snowfall total from Cedar Rapids and points south where mixing is most likely. From Highway 20 and north generally, expect a 4-7" total by the time it's all over in most areas.

It'll turn sharply colder Saturday afternoon with very cold air likely through Tuesday morning.