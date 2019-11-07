Sunny and cold today

Plan on a sunny and cold day across eastern Iowa. Wind chills this morning will be in the single digits in many areas and highs will generally be either side of 30, which is about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Plan on quiet weather conditions to continue through Saturday.

Saturday night through Sunday, our next cold front blows in from the northwest and while the precipitation impact will be low most likely, the wind will come up and temperatures will sharply drop.

Next week, plan on well below normal temperatures with a risk of record cold in some areas Monday through Wednesday. Wind chills in the mornings and evenings may be around zero or slightly below in some spots!