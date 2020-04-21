Sunny and breezy today, rain returns tomorrow

Plan on sunny sky today with breezy conditions continuing. The wind may gust to 30mph today alongside highs mainly in the mid-50s. Northeast Iowa will probably only reach the lower 50s.

Tonight, the wind backs down nicely and our weather stays quiet.

Tomorrow, a warm front pushes in and while there may be some isolated showers or storms in the morning to deal with, the better chance will likely arrive in the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s and dew points will be in the 50s over much of the area. This is enough to generate some storms, a handful of which may be strong. Much depends on just how warm we get.

Looking ahead to Thursday, isolated pop-up showers may occur in the afternoon, otherwise, look for the next larger system to arrive Friday potentially lasting into Saturday morning.

