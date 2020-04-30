Sunny and breezy today

Today's weather will be dominated by sunshine and it's going to be a fantastic day. Dry air warms fast and we should see highs into the mid-upper 60s. It'll be breezy at times, but nowhere near as bad as yesterday.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, a warm front approaches from the west. This will probably generate at least a few clouds and possibly a sprinkle with highs in the mid-upper 60s again.

After this front lifts to our northeast, Saturday should be nice as highs hit the 70s. It's questionable whether we'll see much rain this weekend and the chances continue to appear quite low. If we see anything, it'd probably be Saturday night into Sunday on an isolated basis.

All of next week should feature pleasant weather overall with only low chances of any rainfall.

