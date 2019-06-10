Sunny and breezy today

Plan on sunny sky all across eastern Iowa along with breezy northwest winds. Those gusts may be above 25mph at times, though for many of us, this will be a refreshing non-humid breeze that we'll welcome into the house. Plan on highs to hit the mid-70s.

Tonight, clouds will start to increase which is a sign of our next system approaching.

Later tomorrow afternoon, rain will be a potential over our northwest zone, with everyone else getting in on it by tomorrow night into Wednesday. Nothing severe is expected at this time and one of the biggest things you'll notice is how cool it'll be both Wednesday and Thursday. There is a good chance we won't even get out of the 60s on Wednesday.

Look for dry and clear conditions to return quickly by Thursday.