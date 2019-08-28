Sunny and breezy again today

Plan on another nice day with plenty of sunshine. Look for highs to return to the 70s once again along with breezy west winds. Dew points will remain low so humidity isn't much of a concern today or tonight.

Tomorrow, look for humidity to return to some extent along with southwest winds. This will push temperatures into the 80s across the area and an isolated storm cannot entirely be discounted later in the day, especially over our south zone where a weak front is expected to move through.

Otherwise, the main focus for rain continues to be on Saturday for the most part, along with cooler temperatures in the 60s. Rainfall should remain light overall and generally stay under a quarter inch. Plan on cool, cloudy weather to continue right into Sunday as well with highs barely getting into the 70s.

Next week looks mainly dry locally as Dorian potentially impacts the southeast coast.