Sunny and beautiful start to the week

Plan on a beautiful start to the week. After last week's overall grayness, this is a nice break. The wind will be much lighter today as well alongside highs well into the 50s.

Looking ahead, we're still expecting a pretty quiet week overall with systems either passing well south or holding up to our northwest. As a result, we have many days of 50s ahead of us for highs.

The next rain chance will probably hold off until sometime late Thursday or Friday. With that system being several days away, it's too early to assess specific rainfall potential, but as of this writing, overall amounts will probably end up on the low side.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.