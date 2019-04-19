Sunny and 60 this afternoon

Plan on a beautiful day with sunshine and highs around 60. We'll have one more day of gusty north wind, but with all the sunshine around and warmer highs, the wind chill won't be an issue.

Looking ahead into Easter weekend, Saturday will be great with highs around 70. On Easter Sunday, highs around 80 appear likely at this time. Moisture is lacking with the front coming in late in the day, so any shower or storm activity will probably occur after the sun goes down. This keeps the main window of rain opportunity between Sunday night and Monday night.

Weak high pressure builds in for the middle of next week leaving our highs near normal in the 60s. Look for a return to the 70s for the second half of next week. Have a great weekend!