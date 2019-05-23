Sunny Thursday, rain returns tonight

Enjoy the day today, rain & storm chances start to increase later this evening and into tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies are in store for today with highs in the 70s. Later tonight, rain and thunderstorm activity increase across Eastern Iowa.

Don't forget your umbrella tomorrow, scattered storms will be possible throughout the day. Most of Eastern Iowa is under a slight risk of seeing a strong storm or two throughout the day. Main threat would be high winds, but hail & an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. As far as rainfall totals, areas could pick up anywhere from 1-3".

Rain will linger into the early morning hours Saturday. We may have some dry time throughout the day before rain comes back into the forecast Saturday evening. That unsettled pattern continues through the rest of the weekend with scattered rain and storms. Storm chances continue through Tuesday before drying out mid-week.

Temperatures stay warm from the mid 70s to low 80s this weekend and in the 70s next week.