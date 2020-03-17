Sunny St. Patrick's Day, rain returns tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wonderful St. Patrick's Day! Highs will be well into the 40s with plenty of sunshine. This is no doubt the bright spot of the next 9 days.

After midnight, rain is possible across eastern Iowa and should expand in coverage by sunrise. The entire morning looks wet tomorrow with the showers possibly becoming a bit more scattered toward the afternoon. Rain amounts are expected to be in the quarter to half-inch range.

The next system is also a rain producer and should come in tomorrow night through Thursday. That system will likely produce a half-inch to one inch of rainfall.

Look for colder and windy conditions by Friday.

