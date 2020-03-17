Sunny St. Patrick's Day leads into a couple of rainy days

Tuesday's weather is quite nice for St. Patrick's Day, thanks to sunshine and seasonable highs in the middle to upper 40s. We have a chance of showers coming in late tonight.

Rain is likely on Wednesday, especially in the morning through the early afternoon. Most should get about a quarter to half-inch of rain. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday night, but will ramp up Thursday. Breezy winds and lots of moisture push highs well into the 50s. This system wraps up Thursday night or early Friday with the off-chance of a little light snow. Rainfall totals for the whole event may push an inch, or go even higher, causing rivers to come up some.

Strong northwest winds blast in colder air to finish off the week. The weekend looks cool but dry.