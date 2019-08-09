Sunny Friday to be followed by shower chance on Saturday

You can't get much better August weather than what we have today. We'll have highs close to 80 with tons of sunshine and no mugginess.

A handful of showers and storms are possible on Saturday, but amounts look like if anything does develop.

We'll start Saturday around 60. There is a chance of some showers and storms working in late in the morning into the afternoon, soonest in northern Iowa and later elsewhere. It's not a great chance, but the potential is there. Otherwise, we'll look for a partly cloudy sky and highs in the lower 80s. Sunday turns more humid with highs in the middle 80s.

Monday looks to be our best shot at rain, followed by a period of pleasant weather for a couple of days.