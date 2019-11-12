Sundown Mountain in Dubuque set to have relatively early open this weekend

At least one group of people is happy with the early snowfall - snowboarders and skiers.

Snow-making machines prepare the ski runs at Sundown Mountain in Dubuque (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Mark Gordon, owner of Sundown Mountain Resort in Dubuque, was out making snow today. He plans to open the ski run this Saturday.

It's the same day Sundown Mountain opened last year, but Gordon says this is still pretty early historically. Usually, he doesn't get to open until after Thanksgiving.

Gordon hopes for continued cool weather so he can stay open through the season.