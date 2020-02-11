Sundog weather coming later this week

Sundogs are some of the neater things we experience. We also receive plenty of questions about them!

On cold, clear mornings after a fluffy snowfall, conditions become favorable to see these. Wind helps, too. Sundogs most commonly occur at sunrise and sunset and are characterized by two bursts of bright light on either side of the sun. This makes for a great photo opportunity and is due to sunlight refracting and reflecting off suspended ice crystals.

While officially known as a sun halo, they are given the name sundog due to the loyalty that these bright spots have to the sun, like a dog never leaving the side of their master.

