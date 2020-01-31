Sunday’s weather will be most welcome

Clouds can be a bummer, especially when they last for more than a week. This gray pattern was something we anticipated would happen after that slushy snow on January 22nd through 24th. Aside from a few hours of sun in isolated spots last Saturday, we’ve pretty much been overcast.

Cue Sunday.

While we may have a few breaks later on Saturday, confidence is pretty high we’ll have more sun on Sunday. In addition, highs around 40 are on track. Of course, when it occurs on a weekend, it completes the trifecta of sun, mild, and weekend!