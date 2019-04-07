Sunday's not a washout, despite scattered showers and storms

While we have scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead today, it will not be a washout. The best chance of rain comes this morning, then again late in the afternoon and early evening. Many of us should be dry in the midday and early afternoon. That break will push highs into the middle to upper 60s. Any storms this evening end early, followed by a mostly clear sky.

Monday looks to be a mild day with highs in the 70s. It'll be breezy at times under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday also looks good with lower 60s and partial sunshine.

A potent weather system is still set to move across the Midwest to finish the week. Showers become likely Wednesday as winds pick up. Rain remains likely on Thursday, and it wraps up with a rain/snow mix Thursday night into Friday. At this time, it appears the most likely area of significant accumulating snow will remain to our north, but we'll continue to watch it.