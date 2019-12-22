Sunday warm temperatures come within a few degrees of breaking records

With the warmer-than-normal temperatures across eastern Iowa, many people took advantage of it. But according to the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather team and the National Weather Service, the warm temperatures came within a few degrees of breaking records for the warmest day recorded on December 22.

People came outside in bunches to enjoy the warmer-than-normal temperatures, including at the Doggie Christmas party hosted by Big Grove Brewery on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The high-temperature Sunday in Cedar Rapids was 52-degrees, while in Dubuque the high reached 51-degrees. The all-time NWS records in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque are 59 (recorded in 1933) and 55 (recorded in 1877), respectively.

Temperatures in Iowa City reached 55-degrees, and Waterloo hit a high of 53-degrees.

With the warm temperatures, it kept a number of businesses and families busy.

At Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City, it is typical for people to spend an afternoon on the patio- but not three days before Christmas.

"We're going to Arizona on Wednesday and it's supposed to be nicer here than it is in Arizona," said Dawn Anderson, who came out to Big Grove with the family and their dog.

Dawn and Kathi Anderson were two of many that made a point to get outside at Big Grove. Not just for the warm weather, but the four-legged company, too.

"I was going to come here no matter what because it was Doggie Christmas at Big Grove," Dawn said. "So my daughter really wanted to come and bring our dog."

It's the second year Big Grove has invited Christmas cheer with fluffy friends. And while many enjoy this kind of weather, it is certainly not normal for your typical end-of-December day.

But Kathi said she did not mind the warm temperatures one bit.

"I am more than happy to have Christmas outside," Kathi said. "Have a picnic, I don't care. Just take it all outside."

Our First Alert Weather Team shows the normal high temperatures around eastern Iowa on this day are usually below freezing. Cedar Rapids' normal temperature is 30-degrees, Iowa City is 31-degrees, Dubuque is 28-degrees, and Waterloo is 29-degrees.

Compared to Sunday, a more than 20-degree difference between what is average, and what was actually recorded.

At a place like a car wash, it made for a polar opposite in workflow.

"Usually it's pretty slow, we'd get a few cars every few minutes like five-ish minutes, but today it's been hectic," said Luka Surguladze, who washes cars at Westport Touchless Autowash in Iowa City.

Cars went around the building waiting for a wash, and the staff worked nonstop to keep them moving.

Surguladze described the workflow as a constant stream of cars and trucks, saying they did not see a break in the action for the majority of their shift.

So while many were looking forward to the warmer than normal temperatures Sunday and leading up to Christmas, they were still prepared to turn the heat back on.

"But my windows are open right now," Kathi said.