Sunday is the warmest day of the coming week, by far

Today starts off with sunshine, but change is on the way. A cold front will move through the state, changing winds to a northwesterly direction and bringing in colder air. Behind the front, clouds also increase. Expect highs in the 50s, with cooler readings northwest and warmer in the south where the front arrives last. The week ahead is well below normal, with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows generally in the 20s. Two precipitation chances are featured, first on late Monday into early Tuesday with a rain and snow mix. Some locations will see their first minor snow accumulations of the season. The next comes toward Thursday, though the evolution of that system is still uncertain from this far out. A rain/snow chance exists for Halloween, and cold temperatures are nearly certain for that time range.

