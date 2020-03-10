Sun returns today, another chance of rain tonight

Plan on the return of some sunshine today with highs mainly into the upper 40s. Locations south of I-80 have a chance to briefly hit 50 this afternoon. As the afternoon goes on, you'll notice more clouds building up. This is an indication of our next system arriving from the west which should bring some rain to our area tonight.

Up to a quarter-inch is possible over the northern half with only a few hundredths of an inch possible farther south.

Whatever rain is leftover early tomorrow will exit quickly leaving us with a nice day again.

On Thursday, a strong cold front will blow in from the northwest by the afternoon which will increase the wind and also give us another chance of showers.

Plan on colder conditions by Friday, lasting into next week.

