Sumner gets $1.13 million grant to move substation

The city of Sumner is getting money to move its electric substation out of a flood plain.

In July 2017, heavy rain flooded the Sumner substation and parts of the city, killing power. (KCRG)

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, the U-S Economic Development Administration awarded $1.13 million in a grant. Money will build a new substation on higher ground.

The grant requires local matching funds.

